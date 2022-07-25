A gun-toting skelm who has been terrorising Heideveld residents will make his first appearance in Athlone Magistrates’ Court today after he was caught by gatvol neighbours. According to a Daily Voice source, the man known as “Ore” had gone on a house robbery spree in recent weeks, targeting moms in their homes.

The source says on Thursday night, a woman in Groenberg Road was targeted. “There were two of them who broke in and held her at gunpoint,” the source says. “They stole cellphones and ran away but they were caught by a female neighbour who held him down until the police arrived.

“He is lucky the community did not moer him.” The frightened victim declined to comment but confirms that an iPhone 13 and a Huawei P30 lite had been stolen during the robbery. The 52-year-old neighbour who caught him says the skelm is from Hanover Park and known as Ore.

“I was walking to my friend at about 8pm when I heard the commotion at the house. “I turned around and that is when they told me that the lady had been robbed and the whole family was traumatised. “I went to a pella pos where I found him and brought him back here and they confirmed it was him and that is when the police came.