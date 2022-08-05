Students at Mitchells Plain Primary School were taught valuable lessons on how to identify all forms of bullying by a charity organisation. Beverley Davids, founder of Chauncey’s Epic Anti-Bullying Campaign, says her organisation has been spreading awareness all over the country since 2014.

“We had our first campaign eight years ago at Mitchells Plain Primary and now we have returned for the second time,” she says. “The important lesson that we teach is how to identify bullying and teaching children how to handle the situation,” she says. “Before his passing in 2014, my son Chauncey was a victim of bullying but at that time, none of the officials he approached could handle it.

“This is why we started the campaign because it is important for people to be aware of the various types of bullying and how to handle it.” The Mitchells Plain mom runs the campaign with her husband Llewellyn and daughter Beyonce, while two other members of her team, Yuki Amiya and Jaywin Booysen, help out. “When we have the lessons, we break up into groups and demonstrate the different types of bullying and we have received so much positive feedback from the pupils.