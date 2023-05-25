A primary school principal was set to appear in court on Thursday after allegedly moering a teacher. The male headmaster was expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court on charges of harassment and physical assault.

According to the Grade 4 onnie, whose name is known to the Daily Voice, the palie had been on her case since the day she interviewed for a job at the school in 2020. The 27-year-old teacher claimed that the palie asked inappropriate questions such as does she live alone, and questioned why she wanted to study further, “as it would not make me any slimmer”. TERROR: Moerse bruise on onnie’s arm. Pictures: Supplied She said things went from bad to worse when she got the job, as he allegedly started verbally abusing her, by making snaaks remarks about her upbringing in Belhar, and last year, is believed to have physically assaulted her.

The juffrou said dinge got so erg that she ended up in therapy after becoming severely depressed and “having the urge to take her own life”. “He would scream at me, call me out of my class to attack my character,” she claimed. “I ended up being booked into a clinic where they taught me how to use coping mechanisms, but this still didn’t stop the constant provocation.”

APPEARING: Bellville Magistrates Court She said that in June, when she went back to work after an operation to remove cysts from her ovaries, the palie lost it. She claimed it’s all because she told the vice-principal about her operation, as the principal was off that day. She alleged that he flung open her classroom door and walked aggressively towards her.

“He threw a white envelope on my desk and screamed at me that I was disrespectful; he was so close I could feel the spit coming from his mouth. “He then bumped his elbow into my arm with force, it made me lose my balance.” She was left with a huge bruise on her upper arm, and reported the incident to the police and Western Cape Education Department.

Even though booked off for three months, she decided to return to work “because I won’t be bullied into leaving, this is my passion”. WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department conducted an investigation but found there was no evidence to support the teacher’s claims. “The evidence corroborated the version of the principal and could not prove any wrongdoing,” Hammond explained,

She said that the WCED has been in communication with the teacher and has tried to advise and accommodate her needs, as there is a breakdown in the relationship between her and the principal. “We respect the processes that are under way. “We currently stand by our findings in terms of the investigation and conclusion of the matter.”