An Athlone cop accused of viciously assaulting multiple people, including a 60-year-old ouma, has finally gone to court for his alleged crimes, nearly five years later. Sergeant Giovanni Gabriels made a brief appearance at Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where he was informed of the charges against him.

Gabriels made headlines in 2018 when ouma Veronica Franciscus called on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to probe the cop after he allegedly attacked her and her son Kyle, 31. The Kewtown nurse explained that SAPS officers arrived at her home and asked Kyle to open a garage door. As her son’s pit bull ran out, they closed the door fearing the dog would mistake the cops for intruders. But Gabriels allegedly became angry and threw her to the ground and pepper-sprayed her.

He then allegedly followed the elderly vrou into her bedroom and slapped and choked her. Veronica said Gabriels later laid false charges against her and she was arrested. Months later, Bevan Hermans, 39, from Bokmakierie also laid charges against Gabriels after footage emerged of the officer using a taser on him during a riot.

Angry residents demanded his removal from the police station as a result. Bevan Hermans, 39, was seriously injured. Photo: Supplied Later, a 19-year-old girl from Athlone also came forward after laying criminal charges against the officer. Nikita Peters told Daily Voice that she was hospitalised after being repeatedly kicked in the stomach by Gabriels for filming him and others assaulting her cousin.

During his court appearance on Wednesday, Gabriels told the Magistrate that he now lives in Lambert’s Bay but it was not clear if he was working there as a police officer. The magistrate asked Gabriels why he was “messing with his job”, adding that the cop had several other pending matters at the same court. The case was postponed to 16 October for Gabriels to appoint a lawyer.

Ipid spokesperson, Robbie Raburabu, confirmed the assault cases were investigated by the unit. He says Ipid will now consult with the National Prosecuting Authority to have all the cases against Gabriels consolidated and centralised in one court. Speaking to the Daily Voice yesterday, Veronica said she was not even aware the cop was in court for her case: “Nobody told me he was going to appear. I was told the case against me was written off but I am still waiting to hear from the advocates.”