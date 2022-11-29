A Mitchells Plain father says his son is being targeted by laaities from the community after the family exposed a primary school for failing to deal with the boy’s alleged bully. Achmed Davids, 43, says after the story was published in the Daily Voice last week, the bullying has escalated.

Mom Mishkaah, 44, said her 10-year-old son – who is in Grade 4 at Woodville Primary – was pushed down a staircase and then klapped several times by one of his classmates. Achmed tells the Daily Voice: “The bullying has now moved outside the school. “On Friday, my son was on his way to the mosque when a group of children stopped him, and one of the kids assaulted him and smacked him around.”

TROUBLED: Bullied boy. Picture: Byron Lukas Achmed has opened a case of assault against the boy but was told by a captain at the Lentegeur police station that they were knocking on the wrong door. “He told us that no matter what we do, nothing is going to happen from the police station side because this is not their department and referred us to social workers,” the father explained. “We got to the social workers’ offices and they said the same stuff. This is pathetic because now we are being chased from one place to another.”

David's wife, Mishkaah adds that the bullies’ parents should be held accountable. COMFORT: Mishkaah battling to protect son “We understand that a minor can’t go to jail but then the parent should stand in because they know about their children,” she says. However, the Department of Social Development (DSD) couldn’t confirm the information provided by Davids but indicated that parents in need of assistance should visit or contact their nearest social development officer.