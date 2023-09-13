A concerned mother from Eureka Estate in Elsies River claims her nine-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by a boy in class. The mom says her daughter, who is in Grade 4, came home from school and told her that the boy, who has allegedly been bullying the girl since last year, came to sit on her lap, gyrating, and told her, ‘ek sal jou n*** tot jou k**k bloei’.

“They were busy writing exams on Monday morning when this boy just got up and went to sit on top of my daughter making up and down movements while facing her,” the ma, who asked to remain anonymous to protect her child, explained. “She said she started shouting and fought with him to get off from her and knocked her head against the desk. When he saw the teacher looking, he got off from her. “I wasn’t aware of anything until she came home and told me what happened and I WhatsApped her teacher.

AWAIT ACTION: Ravensmead SAPS “This is not the first time he is bothering her; last week he kicked her in her stomach and smacked her in her face and hit her with his fist. “She is always complaining about him hitting her at school.” She says the boy lives in their street and when she went to his mom, the woman told her that she didn’t know what to do with him anymore.

“He told her that he is not scared of me or her or the police, hy sal ons almal weg n***. “I am in such a state because what is he going to do if he gets my child alone? “I was at the school [yesterday] and he was not there.

“I had a meeting with the principal who said the deed was not yet done and that upset me because he sat on top of her. She woke up after 3am shouting ‘los my, los my’.” The mother tried to open a case at Ravensmead SAPS on Monday night but was told to leave her contact details for the detective to come and interview her daughter, which she says hasn’t happened yet. Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton said the school will take disciplinary action against the perpetrator.

“The principal had a meeting with the parent and the learner [victim] [Tuesday] morning and assured the parent that the school is attending to the matter. SPOKESPERSON: WCED’s Millicent Merton “The principal also thanked the parent for bringing this incident to her attention and praised the learner for immediately speaking out. “The teacher reported that she immediately intervened when the incident took place yesterday [Monday].”