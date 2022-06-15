A mom says her disabled daughter has fallen into a depression because of bullies at her school. The 39-year-old mom says her daughter, who attends the School of Skills in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain, has been withdrawn since she was assaulted in March.

She says her 17-year-old child is disabled: “She has the mind of a seven-year-old child and she is really slow. “I noticed she was in her room most of the time and just kept to herself. She refused to talk. “Eventually she told me that she had been assaulted by girls at her school.

“I went to the school to try and speak to the principal and I was told to leave my contact details and that I would be called and that has not happened.” She says the most recent incident was last Monday. “In March she didn’t want to go to school. She said that three girls from her school assaulted her by Katdoring Road.

“Last Monday she came home and told me that she was again assaulted during the interval. “I was told that the teachers were standing by and just looking at the fight and didn’t try to stop it. “My daughter is so depressed and she is on tablets, and I’m afraid that she can commit suicide over the bullying.”

The mom has now opened a case against the learners who allegedly assaulted her child: “I opened a case. When I tried to speak to one of the girls who beat up my child, she tried to attack me.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed: “An assault case was opened. The investigation into the matter continues.” According to Unathi Booi of the Western Cape Education Department, the principal was only made aware of the incident on Monday and met with the mother and aunt of the learner on Tuesday.