The bloody gang war between the Hard Livings and the Clever Kids gangs has claimed another six victims who were mercilessly shot at while waiting at a bus stop on Monday. There were shocking scenes shortly after 6am on Duinefontein Road as the wounded commuters were seen lying on the pavement after being shot at by skollies, apparently for no reason.

According to a Daily Voice source, the group of parents from Manenberg and Gugulethu stood at Nyanga Junction waiting for a bus when they came under attack by the Hard Livings gang. MARKED: Bullet shells “Nobody knows why they targeted those people but there wasn’t one skollie between the crowd,” says the source. “At this stage it is unknown how many shooters there were but they just came over and started shooting.

“One guy was hit in the stomach, another one in the foot and even two people over the age of 50 including an ouma from Manenberg were shot. Luckily they survived and were taken to hospital.” Police spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk, confirms the shooting and says: “Circumstances surrounding a shooting at about 6.15am in Duinefontein Road, where two females aged 50 and 52 and four males aged between 35 and 58 were shot and injured are under investigation. “A case of attempted murder has been opened.

“The suspect is unknown at this stage and fled the scene on foot. The injured victims were all transported to nearby hospitals.” CONFIRMED: FC van Wyk The community has been plunged into chaos after the alleged leader of the HLs, Zakier “Jonty” Scheepers, was shot and injured while sitting in a car in Pecos Walk last week. Several days later, videos emerged showing members of the Hard Livings gang firing rifles in the air, apparently in preparation for retaliation shootings.

Pastor Vernon Visagie of the Community Police Forum says neighbourhood watch patrollers will down tools if reinforcements are not brought in. “We’re shocked and condemn the shooting of innocent people. We have warned that we will shut down Manenberg if more police and Metro Police are not brought in. “The patrollers will no longer patrol if nothing is being done. The authorities should know that when an alleged leader is shot, there will be consequences for the community.”