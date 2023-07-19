The mother of a girl who was shot in the head says her daughter was making progress after the bullet was removed from her skull. Briley September, seven, was shot last Thursday morning while standing outside her Wesbank home. She was playing alone when she was struck by a stray bullet.

Her shocked ouma, Pauline Daniels, found her lying on the ground with blood oozing from her forehead. Shocked: Briley’s grandmother Pauline Daniels. Picture: Patrick Louw She picked up the meisie and flagged down a police van which helped transport the child to hospital. “A person came to my house after the shooting and told me that Briley was not the target,” Pauline told the Cape Argus.

“I think when she saw people running, she became curious and went to look, but she never got out of the yard, she never goes out of the yard. “There have been a lot of shootings in the area. It’s an everyday thing; at least after the incident the police are more visible.” At the time, Briley’s mom Berenice was at work.

Briley September was playing outside when she was shot. Picture: Patrick Louw The mother said this week she was devastated by the shooting. “I am trying to be strong for my other children. I come home every afternoon and go back in the evening and spend the night at the hospital,” Berenice adds. “She has been sedated since the operation on Friday, but [on Monday] she moved her arm and leg and that gives me hope.