A Mitchells Plain widow says she was cheated out of R37 000 by a local builder.

Mom of two Rene Solomon said she made contact with Elroy Martin in August 2021 following the death of her husband to do some construction and renovations at her home in Portlands.

“My husband passed away in July and we had money saved up to put up a wall around the house and he was also supposed to do the ceiling in the kitchen and my child’s room,” the mother explains.

“I also asked him to put in some cupboards, flooring and a double bunk bed which all came to R44 000. I gave him R37 000 as a deposit but nothing is being done here at the house.”

Rene says when Elroy and his team started work in August, a building inspector asked for the building plan, which halted construction.

“They came around to ask for the building plan and it was not right because they said the wall was a boundary wall and then Elroy asked me to pay R2700 to get the plans done, which I did, but I am still waiting,” she says.

“I asked him why can’t he just continue with the other work but every time I just get excuses.

“I initially decided to use Elroy because his wife used to pick up my child for school but when I call her now, she says she’s got nothing to do with her husband’s business.”

When the Daily Voice contacted Elroy, he denied any wrongdoing and said he has been in constant communication with Rene regarding the delays.

“The plans are still waiting to be approved (by council) and we have other projects also in Mitchells Plain that we are working on,” he told the Daily Voice.

“I have been nothing but honest with her. If I was going to steal the money then why would I still give her a receipt?”

