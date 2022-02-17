After waiting for more than a month for a builder to repay her, a Mitchells Plain widow says she is gatvol and is ready to go to court.

Rene Solomon has been waiting since January for Mitchells Plain-based builder Elroy Martin to pay back the R37 800 deposit she paid for work to be done at her Portlands home last August.

The R44000 job included a boundary wall, kitchen ceiling, cupboards and flooring.

“We went to the police and in front of the detectives, Elroy promised that he would pay me R10 000 but that was two weeks ago,” she says.

“His deadline was last week and if I do not get money back by this Friday, then I am taking him to the small claims court.”

When the Daily Voice contacted Elroy on Wednesday, he promised to now pay Rene on Friday.

AGREEMENT: Elroy Martin. Picture supplied

Elroy said: “I have lost a lot of business due to the articles in the Voice but in no way am I running away with money.

“My business is only a year old and we have had many complications that I have communicated with my customers.

“As I said, I have lost many jobs and as a result I have not been able to pay my team, so I am doing the work by myself.

“With regards to Rene, we came to an agreement to pay her R10 000 to settle the debt and I will meet the deadline.”

But Rene said she is not holding her breath: “I do not smaak a court case because we know how that can drag on but I want the money that was taken.

“I had to pay R30 000 for someone else to fix the mess Elroy left behind.”

