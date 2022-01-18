A Mitchells Plain woman says she has been cheated out of R38 000 for the construction of a Wendy house by a local builder and instead of getting her money back, she has been asked for another R9000 “to complete the job”.

Abigail Carstens, 20, said in May 2021 she asked Elroy Martin to build a 3x12m Wendy house in Tafelsig but since handing over the money, she has been left high and dry.

Last week, another Mitchells Plain resident, Rene Solomon, complained that in September 2021, she paid Elroy over R37 000 for unfinished work at her home.

Abigail says Elroy promised the Nutec house would be finished within 10 working days, but since May he would come, do a bietjie work and leave.

“When we message him to ask what is going on, he blames it on Covid, looting or whatever, but it’s all just excuses because there is just no work being done.

“The stuff is lying here in the yard and we saw that instead of Nutec boards, he bought ceiling boards that got vrot from standing outside.

“My mother is friends with his wife so we went to his house in Rocklands in September and then he told us that the money we gave him was used for other projects so now there is no money for our house,” she says.

To top it off, he asked for another R9000 to replace the wooden floor with a concrete one.

“We refused to pay him and want him to either finish the job or give our money back,” she adds.

LEFT HANGING: Abigail Carstens, 20, of Tafelsig

But Elroy claims Abigail is lying: “I have been speaking with the family in Tafelsig all the time about what the issues are around that particular project which is holding things up and I am not running away with their money. People are just out to smudge my name by making up their own stores.”

