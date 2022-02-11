A Brackenfell resident says he had to pay over R50 000 to fix the botched work of a construction company who left him without a roof.

Jeandre Mostert said he contracted Jan van Niekerk of JJ Roofing and Construction in November to do work on his home in Brackenfell and was originally quoted R26 800 for the job, of which he paid an R8 400 deposit.

“The agreement was that I had to pay for the materials and for the labour. After I made the payment, Jan came around and started working on the house and everything seemed to be going smoothly,” says Jeandre.

“While the construction was happening, Jan told me that he could get Caesarstone kitchen tops and skirting for a cheaper price than I was quoted so I gave him R13 000.”

It was after this that Jan started acting dodgy.

“Every time he would come with excuses while he never came back to the house again,” he says.

INCOMPLETE: Walls and skirting. Picture supplied

“I called him a few times and he said he was at the store with the stuff and was coming soon but he never did and I realised this guy was never coming back again.

“I eventually had to get somebody else to come and finish the work and that cost me over R35 000.

“I want the money I paid for the kitchen tops and the skirting.

“He just makes promises and tells me stories of his father dying, car issues and so on.

“I have not gone to the police yet because I was giving him a chance to pay me back, but it has been too long now.”

When the Daily Voice contacted Jan van Niekerk on 7 February, he asked for questions to be emailed, but he has failed to reply and stopped answering his phone.

