Speaker Thoko Didiza has announced that a number of opposition parties failed to reach an agreement over the proposed 2 percent VAT increase.

YESTERDAY’S highly-anticipated budget speech by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was postponed indefinitely until next month.

Didiza said the executives needed time to relook the proposal before deciding whether it can be approved and delivered to the people.

This is the first time in 30 years of democracy that the budget speech has just been postponed.

According to Didiza, the government leaders informed her that Government of National Unity (GNU) parties in the executive were not able to agree to the budget.