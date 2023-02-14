A state witness in the case against three people accused of running a brothel in Brooklyn told the Western Cape High Court that she lied about one of them being her berk because she was deurmekaar from sleep. Brothers Edward and Yannick Ayuk, along with Edward’s wife Leandre Williams, are facing more than 40 charges relating to prostitution and human trafficking.

During Monday’s proceedings, senior advocate Maria Marshall re-examined the State witness’ testimony on how she came into contact with the boeties. CO-ACCUSED: Leandre Williams. The woman, who may not be named, had to give an account of how she ended up at the alleged brothel and her relationship with the other meisies. She is also accusing Edward of raping her during her time at the house.

“It was on a Sunday. He fetched me when I was sitting with Roxy. Yannick and Muller were in the front lying on the floor,” she testified. The witness didn’t go into detail about the alleged rape. She then told the court that one day in Bellville she tried to escape, but her plan failed after Edward caught her.

“It was my plan to run away when I got to the corner shop. Eddie then saw me and grabbed me by my arm and pulled me into the car. “Yannick also got into the car and we drove back home to Brooklyn,” she recalled. She also explained to the court the reason why she previously indicated that Edward was her boyfriend during a police raid at the house: “I was in shock because I was asleep and I didn’t know what to say.”