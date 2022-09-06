The defence advocate for two brothers accused of trafficking women to Cape Town and forcing them into prostitution has objected to delays in the trial at the Western Cape High Court. The trial of Edward and Yannick Ayuk was put on hold due to a State witness missing her flight.

The boeties, along with Edward’s wife Leandre Williams, face more than 40 charges for allegedly operating a brothel in Milnerton where unsuspecting vrouens were forced to use dwelms and work as prostitutes. Leandre is accused of recruiting three meisies from Springbok by promising them work in Cape Town but did not clarify what they would be doing. Once they arrived innie Kaap, the women were told they would be selling their bodies for sex and the geld needed to be paid to Edward and Yannick.

When they refused, the women were allegedly beaten, forced to take drugs and sent to the streets to soek clients. body.copy.bold: While working they would be watched closely by the brothers so they could not escape and were held captive at a brothel in Brooklyn. Proceedings were held up yesterday when the State prosecutor indicated that the witness had missed her flight.