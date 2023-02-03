Courtroom three in the Western Cape High Court was relatively relaxed during Thursday’s resumption of the trial of the infamous ‘Brothel Brothers’ of Brooklyn. Yannick and Edward Ayuk, along with Edward’s motjie Leandre Williams, are facing more than 40 charges for allegedly operating a brothel.

The trio are also accused of allegedly forcing their victims to use drugs and work as prostitutes in the surrounding area. However, following Tuesday’s site visit conducted by the court, it was back to the brown benches for the accused as the State highlighted the observations made during the site visit. The aim of the inspection at the property in Piet Grobbelaar Street was so that all parties could make a link and test the witnesses’ testimonies.

During the proceedings, the State advocate questioned a former sex worker, now State witness, regarding the observations. She was provided with several photographs of the property and was asked if the house looked the same as when she was living there at the time. The witness highlighted key points regarding the state of the house, and one thing which stood out was the burglar bars on a window, which the vrou claimed was accessible from the inside for anyone to climb through it.