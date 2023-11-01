The long-awaited revamp of the Fisherman’s Lane precinct at Strandfontein Pavilion is finally complete, and is now open to the public – just in time for summer. Fisherman’s Lane, also known as Broken Road, is a popular fishing spot on the False Bay coast but for over a decade, local anglers have been complaining about the crumbling road and lack of amenities, as well as safety concerns.

The City of Cape Town says the R25-million upgrade includes the removal of the stukkend pad and seawall, the provision of a new access road to link the parking areas, and the construction of new recreational facilities. NEW LOOK: Kids playground now boasts stunning artwork. Picture supplied Some railings are currently still being installed along the timber boardwalk and there are some minor snags, but all of these will be done by November 15, if all goes as planned, according to deputy mayor and Mayco member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews, who visited the beachfront yesterday. “The Fisherman’s Lane refurbishment project has significantly enhanced the facilities and access routes with substantial improvements,” he explained.

FACELIFT: The infamous stretch of road fixed. Picture supplied “I am so encouraged to see that this space offers beachgoers the necessary infrastructure to truly enjoy the area and that families will now be able to embrace the Fisherman’s Lane beachfront over the upcoming summer. “The new park and picnic facility, as well as the wide staircase leading to the beach make it so much more comfortable and family friendly for all to enjoy. “Not only is the beach now more accessible and safer for fishermen to use, but the area provides the community with access to a functional and aesthetically pleasing pavilion close to home.”

DEPUTY MAYOR: Eddie Andrews. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) As part of the revamp, the broken road was replaced with access steps to the beach from the parking area, and a boardwalk to connect the large braai area with the beach. It should be noted that the dune was shaped after the removal of the infrastructure, but the sea will continue to reshape it until it reaches equilibrium. Solar lights were installed to improve the safety conditions for fishermen and beachgoers, and speed bumps in the western parking area were installed to discourage drifting and slatting donuts.