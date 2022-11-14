A family has lost alles after a fire broke out at their house in the Freedom Park informal settlement in Ottery. Mauricia Gilbert, 19, says the cause of the fire on Saturday was due to their electricity box exploding.

“Dit was load shedding en toe die krag aan gaan toe explode die krag box, and that’s what caused the fire,” Mauricia explains. DEVASTED: An electrical power box exploded She says along with losing their belongings and key documents, her mother Elise, 40, and sister Tasneem, 23, were seriously injured. “My mother and sister are in hospital, they were badly burned. My mother is going for surgery and my sister is still in the ICU.”

The hartseer teen says with Christmas on the horizon, rebuilding their lives will be rof, adding: “I don’t know how I feel, I’m broken.” Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says a crew from Ottery was first on scene and managed to extinguish the fire after 8am. “It was a single structure that was destroyed. Four people were displaced and a woman and a female minor sustained burn wounds and were in a critical condition. Both were rushed to hospital,” he explains.