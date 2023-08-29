This whizz-kid has once again stunned people with her proficiency in the English language. Cassidy Hendricks, a Grade 2 pupil from Buck Road Primary, took part in the SA Literacy Association’s annual Reading and Spelling Bee over the weekend and stunned judges by spelling all of her 16 words correctly.

She scored A++, which means she advances to the national round in October. At the age of eight, Cassidy is capable of spelling more than 459 words by heart, and loves reading classic books like Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist. KWAAI: Cassidy Hendricks from Buck Road Primary At the beginning of the month, Cassidy was granted the opportunity to take part in the annual spelling bee, despite being deemed too young.

Her proud grandma Brenda Tommy told the Daily Voice that the minimum grade for entrants was Grade 3, but after the judges saw Cassidy’s abilities, they allowed her to take part. A shy but excited Cassidy told the Daily Voice that she was very nervous on the day, but as soon as she hit the stage and started hearing the words, it calmed her down. “I got all 16 words correct. Myself and two other contestants made it to the finals,” she added.

Cassidy said the three toughest words for her were “nepotism”, because it’s a three-syllable word, as well as “genuine” and “jungle” because the letters g and j sound the same in these two words. PROUD: Cassidy and ouma Brenda The family from Lotus River are just awaiting the official confirmation regarding the finals that will be held in October in Mpumalanga, although they were told verbally that she’s through. When asked what her secret is, the klein meisie responded: “Actually nothing, I just practise every day, my grandma reads out words and I spell it. I also love scrabble!”

READING: Cassidy Hendricks, a Grade 2 pupil Brenda is extremely proud of her grandchild. “We are all very excited about her success. I heard her recite the alphabet when she was just a year and a half and from the age of two, she started taking an interest in words,” she said. “She wanted to know what the words were, so I started teaching her sight words and from there it just developed.