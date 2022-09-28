Police have arrested a Mitchells Plain teenager for the murder of Western Cape magistrate Romay van Rooyen. Van Rooyen’s body was found on September 10, in her home in Red Roman Street, Marina Da Gama.

The 50-year-old, who was laid to rest this past Saturday, was strangled to death, according to police sources. The motive for her murder is still unknown. The Hawks’ Colonel Katlego Mogale said an 18-year-old suspect is set to appear in the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, following his arrest on Tuesday. “The suspect was traced and arrested at his home in Mitchells Plain in a multi-disciplinary operation, comprising of the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State, National Priority Violent Crime Investigation, Digital Forensic Investigation and Priority Crime Management Centre,” Mogale said.

“It is reported that a search of the scene revealed that her car was also stolen which has since been recovered in Mitchells Plain.” CRIME SCENE: Marina Da Gama home where Romay was found murdered. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) Romay’s family, friends and colleagues had called on authorities to find the person responsible for her death, reports the Weekend Argus. They described her as a person who stood for justice, especially cases involving gender-based violence.

Advocate Evadne Kortjie from the National Prosecuting Authority fondly remembered how Romay gave herself to her job. “Romay was that one person who would always go home with a bag of work, because she wanted justice. She fought for justice, especially women’s empowerment, and against [gender-based violence]. She was also admirable.” Van Rooyen’s younger brother Tasswell urged that justice be served in her name. “As a coloured woman growing up on the Cape Flats, she inspired many,” he said.

“Her story doesn’t end here, because it lives on in the life of every young woman she touched.” Van Rooyen started her career as a prosecutor in 1997, before becoming a State advocate in the Western Cape High Court. She became an acting magistrate in 2016 and from October 1 last year, was permanently appointed as an additional magistrate for the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court.