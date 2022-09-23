Cape Flats residents are lobbying for the return of former anti-gang unit boss major-general Andre Lincoln, saying his expertise is needed to tackle escalating crime violence. In an online petition, mense have called for him to come out of retirement, saying he is the only Saps official who made himself visible in communities amid raging gang wars.

With more than 600 signatures, the petition states: “Major-General Andre Lincoln was one of the founding members of the Anti-Gang Unit and also the very first and extremely capable commander. “We, the Western Cape and especially the Cape Flats, hereby demand that he be reinstated in his post as the Commander of the Anti-Gang Unit. “The gang violence on the Cape Flats has intensified so badly and almost weekly we see innocent people, especially children, fall victims to these careless acts by gangsters.

“We have had no public engagement nor participation by senior SAPS management or senior management of the Anti-Gang Unit.” They say, as a Cape Flats ou himself, Lincoln is best placed to tackle skollies. He officially retired last year as he turned 60, and also underwent a double amputation due to health complications.

In an emotional send-off, senior cops gathered to salute Lincoln, who served as a police officer for 39 years. He was assigned various leadership roles, including heading the presidential investigation task unit for former president Nelson Mandela in 1997. “This is a demand for General Lincoln to be reinstated as he has proven that he is extremely capable of addressing the gang violence in Cape Town. “We are very aware of the generals’ disabilities. But do not see this as a negative or a hampering factor,” the residents’ online petition continues.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, Lincoln says he saw the petition but hadn’t given the possibility of coming back much thought. He admits concern about the escalating violence, which he says is as a result of the anti-gang unit not being as present in the communities as it once was. “I am concerned about what is happening and the AGU is a lot less visible,” he says.

“There are a lot less visible members at the unit and quite often I see on the gang watch chat groups that people are asking for AGU at 10pm when there are shootings. “I saw [the petition] once and did not pay it much attention. “I feel for the people in our communities but I don’t know if I want to come back, that is a tough question to answer.”