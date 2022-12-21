These pensioners will be looking at a sparkling future in the new year after receiving brand new spectacles. The 300 golden oldies were treated to a grand lunch, nuwe brille and food hampers on Monday in Kraaifontein Hall.

Several soup kitchens in the area came together to prepare the lekker meal while the pensioners eyes were tested as well, courtesy of a Stellenbosch optometrist. Pastor Ian Maree opened the event with a prayer and short speech, while singer Jade Petersen provided the entertainment. Lecille Pool from Shirley’s Giving Hands says the soup kitchens provided up to million meals to Kraaifontein residents over the past 10 months.

“For this event, we gathered about 15 soup kitchens to prepare the early Christmas lunch,” she explains. “We catered for 300 golden oldies and Myrtle van Neel, an optometrist from Stellenbosch, was on hand to do eye tests and gave out free specs. NICE: Mary Rasmus and Myrtle. Picture: Solly Lottering “I would just like to thank all our sponsors, the Carmen Stephens Foundation, Ladles of Love, Food Forward, Checkers, Shamrock Fisheries and Tollie’s Meat Market.”

Pensioner Mary Rasmus, 73, says she had a wonderful time: “I lost my glasses a while back and I couldn’t believe it when Myrtle gave me a pair free of charge and tested my eyes. “What a wonderful gift, and then all the lekker kos as well. This was the best Christmas I’ve ever had.” Golden oldies. PICTURE: SOLLY LOTTERING Jacobus Kok, 66, also enjoyed the delicious food but more so his specs.