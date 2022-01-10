A newlywed says a Belhar clothing designer nearly ruined her wedding after he failed to produce her suit – and left her over R5000 out of pocket.

Michaela Wessels from Glenhaven needed the outfit for her big day on 18 December.

Denver Juries agreed to make her suit – a blue two-piece with shorts and a satin pocket square – for R1700.

He requested a deposit, which Michaela paid R850 on 31 August.

But Denver’s design was incorrect and incomplete, says Michaela, who was forced her to pay another designer an additional R4200 to make the suit at the last minute.

ANGRY: Michaela Wessels went to another designer. Picture supplied

Michaela explains: “I’ve tried numerous times to get him to honour his word, but to no avail.

“I realised he has a pattern of doing work, or incomplete work, and not refunding clients.

“This experience has left a bad taste in my mouth. I feel that if I cannot get my money back, then I should warn people to be careful and not get fooled like I did.

“I trusted this guy and thought he was experienced enough to be able to make my wedding suit.

SKETCH: Suit design. Picture supplied

“But the 80% completed suit was a nightmare! It was shiny, the pants would not go up and the sleeve of the jacket made me look like I was from a Star Wars movie.

“I was completely stressed out as I now had no second option.

“I’d already paid him half the budget and knew I was most probably going to pay way more than I budgeted for.

“I was extremely disappointed that we allowed him to come into our home, have meals with us, and he’s ripped us off like this.”

Denver – who was in the Daily Voice just five months ago for not delivering on another client’s tracksuit order – promised to refund Michaela on 31 January, but would not comment further on the matter.

DIDN’T DELIVER: Denver. Picture supplied

“I have decided I will not say anything. I asked her for an extension until 31 January, if she doesn't want to wait, she can continue,” he says.

[email protected]