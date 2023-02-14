The Western Cape High Court has sentenced convicted rapist and child killer Mohydian Pangaker to nine life terms in prison. Loud cheers were heard in court on Tuesday as Judge Alan Maher sentenced the man who was found guilty of murdering Tazne Van Wyk to over 200 years for her vicious murder and the rapes of children in his own family.

Pangaker, 57, was thrusted into the limelight in February 2020 as he was fingered as the man who snatched the eight-year-old meisie from her home in Ravensmead. Tazne was later found murdered and dumped in a stormwater drain in Worcester. Tazne van Wyk Picture: Supplied Last year he went on trial for Tazne’s murder but shocking details emerged in court documents as the state charged Pangaker with multiple rapes of children in his own family, as well as incest charges for fathering a child with his own daughter.

In his judgement Maher said the state relied on circumstantial evidence to prove that he kidnapped, raped, murdered and desecrated Tazne’s corpse by cutting off her hand. He said Pangaker’s claims that his DNA was found under her nails as he tried to save her from kidnappers was proven to be false when under cross examination he said his hands were tied behind his back. “He clearly knew where she was and pointed out her body to the SAPS on the night of his arrest. The obvious conclusion is that he knew Tazne was dead because he was the killer.”

Maher described Mohydian’s version of events as “fantastical” and “implausible” saying it is likely he lured her into the taxi by claiming her mother was in Beaufort West. Maher said Mohydian placed himself at the crime scene in his concocted story and he believed the reason Tazne was kidnapped was so he could rape her. In the sentencing described Pangaker as a callous killer who had every chance to bring Tazne back home and says despite being aware of her parents distress and the community's anger he was min despite.