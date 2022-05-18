Alleged child killer Moehydien Pangaker has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Tazne van Wyk at the Western Cape High Court. Pangaker made his much anticipated appearance on Tuesday morning as the murder trial got underway.

Shocking court documents have also revealed that he faces multiple rape charges for allegedly forcing children in his own family to have sex with him. Pangaker faces total of 20 charges which include rape, murder, sexual assault, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice dating back to 2016. The Grade 3 pupil from Eurecon Primary School went missing on 7 February 2020 when she was snatched just metres from her home in Clare Street, Ravensmead.

Hundreds of mense descended on the Cape Flats community as they searched for the young girl who went missing without a trace. He was later arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape and while on his way to Cape Town he told cops where to find her body. Tears of disbelief flowed when it was revealed that the body of the eight-year-old meisie was found dumped in a stormwater drain in Worcester.