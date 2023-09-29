A young dad has dead after he was allegedly stabbed in the back by an 11-year-old boy in Milnerton. Kalen Kansley, 29, was at his home in Albow Gardens, Rugby, when he witnessed a fight between youngsters. He tried to break up the bots when he was attacked.

His girlfriend Cleo Kühn says the incident happened on Sunday at about 2pm: “I was at home that day. I got a call from someone informing me that Kalen had been stabbed in the back. “I was halfway there when I was told that he didn’t make it.” She said when she got to the flats, she was told that he was trying to stop a fight. “While he was trying to break up the brawl, an 11-year-old stabbed Kalen from behind. He didn’t like to see people fighting around him, especially young kids, he would always advise and encourage them.

“Kalen was still too young and our two-year-old son doesn’t understand what happened. When we went to his grandparents, our son asked if we were going to see him, I kept telling him that daddy had gone to heaven. “We went to place flowers where he died on Tuesday and there were more than 100 people who attended. They all said good things about him because he truly was a good person and loved by many,” she said.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Milnerton detectives are investigating a murder case following a incident that claimed the life of the 29-year-old man in Racecourse Road on Sunday.