The 16-year-old girl who survived years of rape and sexual abuse, allegedly at the hands of former City of Cape Town subcouncil manager Raphael Martin, broke down in court on Tuesday during cross examination. The brave meisie, who has been giving her version of events in camera since June, was being questioned by the defence attorney when she started crying.

Martin was arrested in 2020 after the girl broke her silence about the sexual assaults that allegedly started when she was just nine years old. Martin was a close family friend and stayed with the family for a few years. The girl previously told the court that he abused her on almost every occasion, even when her parents were at home.

She also told the hof about the last occasion the former uMkhonto we Sizwe member sexually assaulted her three times, just before Father’s Day in 2020. On Tuesday, the teen stood her ground while being grilled by the defence over cameras in her house. According to her family, Martin has been busily taking notes while occasionally looking up at the TV where the victim appeared.

The defence put it to the teen that Martin moved in with them in 2017 when he broke up with his girlfriend and stayed for about four months. He apparently celebrated his 50th birthday at the residence but moved out later in 2017 when he did renovations to his house in Kenwyn, when his ex-wife was set to remarry. He returned to the family’s Strandfontein home in 2018, where he again stayed for a few months.

However, the teen informed the court that she did not remember that, and recalls Martin living at their house “since 2016 and for a long time”. The attorney then probed the girl about cameras which, according to Martin, had been installed inside the house. But the girl started crying and denied this, saying that if there were cameras in the house, she would have used it as evidence against Martin, as some of the abuse took place inside the house.

Outside court, the girl’s 48-year-old mother said her daughter was not doing well. “This is draining for her and the fact that she wants to be at school but cannot is also making her sad. “She is looking forward to her matric year and is hoping that the case finishes by then,” the ma added.