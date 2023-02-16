Are you a South African entrepreneur between the ages of 18 and 35 with a business that has been in existence for over a year? Now you can nominate your brand or one that you know of to be recognised in the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards taking place later this year.

The main event is set to take place on June 15. Founded by a seasoned marketing professional and entrepreneur, Pat Mahlangu, the awards consist of 16 categories from different sectors of the economy. The categories range from Top Travel and Tourism Brands and Top Education Brands to Top Personalities and Influencers as well as a new category, the Top Health and Wellness Brand.

Some of last year’s winners include Tshepo Jeans for the overall Top Brand, Bathu for Top Footwear Brand and Pamela Mtanga for Top Personality and Influencer. WINNER: Tshepo Jeans Juror and digital director of Tiger Brands, Sadika Fakir, supports the youth initiative and mentions the importance of empowering the youth. “With 60% of South Africa’s population under 25 years old, now more than ever we have to amplify the importance of youth-owned businesses and entrepreneurship,” Fakir stated.