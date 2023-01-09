Crowds from a nearby residential complex gathered to watch for five hours as a man threatened to jump from a 12.5-metre high pylon in Cecil Morgan Road in Brackenfell on Sunday. Traffic had to be stopped as armed response, traffic cops and Metro police tried to negotiate with him. The Daily Voice learned at the scene that the man had allegedly assaulted his partner in Kuils River.

A Brackenfell resident, identified only as Antoinette, said: “We got load shedding from 8 o’clock, then the people said that we have to look out for a man hanging high above the power lines. They say that the man was lucky because some of the power lines were still alive. “Police and armed response were soon here to negotiate. Power was stopped twice because the man did not want to listen to people who were negotiating with him. It was the first time I have seen something like this. “His feet burned on the iron cable wires and he became thirsty for water. After almost persuading him to come down, he climbed again to the tower of the power cable.”