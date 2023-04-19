Manenberg police have warned about an imminent gang war after a mentally ill man was gunned down over the weekend. This follows intelligence received that members of the Fancy Boys gang have embarked on a hostile takeover of the various gang turfs in the embattled community.

In recent weeks, the precinct has recorded sporadic shootings despite a usual ceasefire called during Ramadaan. On Thursday night, the family of Charles Prins, 37, watched in horror as he was declared dead after being shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting on the corner of Don and Irvine Streets. WORRY: The mentally ill man’s murder sparked hostile takeover fears. According to a 34-year-old individual, who asked not to be named after witnessing the shooting, Prins was walking to a nearby shop shortly after 8pm.

“He is mal and everyone here knows that,” says the witness. “Charles started using tik at a young age and it made him hak uit and he became a Valkenberg patient. “He was just walking to the shop when a vaal Hyundai pulled up and there were five ouens in the car and they started shooting.

“He fell to the ground and we just saw blood. “We don’t know how many times they shot him but we know it’s more than once. “He did not have a wife or children and lived with us.”

The witness says Charles died instantly while another person was shot in the leg. Charles' family says they are kwaad knowing that he was killed for no reason. "The whole of Manenberg knows that the Fancy Boys are behind these shootings.

“They just come in an area and take over by shooting any male person and even children. “Charles was no threat to them and is not even a gang member. “He walked all over Manenberg and nobody bothered him because they know he is a mental patient.”

Manenberg station commander, Brigadier Sanele Zama, confirms they are investigating a murder and attempted murder case but says the motive for the shooting is not clear. “The problem is the Fancy Boys are coming in and taking over turfs,” he says. “They already started a fight with the HLs [Hard Livings] and now they are moving into other turfs.

“In the last round of violence we know they had come together with the Clever Kids and the two are busy with a hostile takeover of the area. “At this stage, we are also looking into whether this could be linked to the murder of Abdullah Boonzaaier.” Boonzaaier, 34, the son of slain gang boss Rashied Staggie, was shot and killed in September last year in an alleged gang hit in Beatrix Court.