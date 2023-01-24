A young man from Hanover Park died in hospital after he was attacked by heartless skollies. Tyrese Abrahams, 21, was stabbed several times by alleged members of the Dollar Kids gang in Athry Way on Sunday.

According to his mother Fiona, moments before her son was stabbed, Tyrese came home to get some cigarettes but then left again with his pelle. “Two suspects first hit him with bricks, then the one stabbed him. They know he’s not a gangster. He did nothing to them,” she says. An injured Tyrese was rushed to Heideveld Hospital but later died from his injuries.

“Hy het nog gepraat, and he told me who stabbed him but died when they operated on him,” Fiona explains. Fiona Abrahams The hartseer ma tells the Daily Voice that her son’s alleged killer is named ‘Boytjie’, and is known to the community for hurting mense whenever he is under the influence of alcohol: “He is a well-known murderer, if he is drunk then he looks for trouble but nothing ever happens with his cases. “He doesn’t just take lives but destroys families and robs innocent kids of their lives. If he was behind bars then a lot of kids would’ve been alive, I hate him,” the emotional vrou adds.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirms the murder is being investigated by the Philippi police. “Police members attended to a complaint at a hospital where the deceased was pointed out by medical staff,” he adds. “The motive for the attack is yet to be determined. The suspect/s are yet to be arrested. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.”