A young boy is terrified of going back to school after older pupils allegedly tried to rape him. The Grade 5 pupil at a primary school in Westridge, Mitchells Plain has been at home since last Wednesday.

His furious mom tells the Daily Voice that her 11-year-old son’s thighs were left bruised from the horrific encounter. “He was sitting in his class during the break and three Grade 7 learners started touching him inappropriately, and then they pulled his penis,” she explains. “They grabbed and dragged him, telling him that they were taking him to the toilet.

“One of them said: ‘let’s go so I can f**k you from behind with Vaseline and it won’t hurt’.” INJURIES: Bruises to boy’s leg She says her son went to his teacher and reported the matter but it was not taken seriously. “The teacher asked him why they would want to touch his penis and asked if it was big,” the mom adds.

“My son came home traumatised and he doesn’t want to go to school. “I reported it to the school and nothing happened to the boys, and the teacher said to me not to make it a big deal because he was not penetrated. “I suppose now I must send my son back to school so he can be raped and then they will stand up.

“How many other children have suffered at the hands of these boys?” The concerned ma says her son told her about being bullied before the September holidays. “The same gang started taking his lunch and money and nothing was done about that.

“And now he was sexually violated and still no one is reprimanding the boys,” she explains. The mom has decided to involve the police. “On Monday my son went to get his school work and they saw him and told him they are going to hit him in his ma se p***.

“On Tuesday I met with the police because I want this to be solved and for my child to feel safe at school. The Western Cape Education Department’s Bronagh Hammond says: “The allegations of alleged bullying and assault is concerning and is receiving the necessary attention it deserves. “However, the allegations indicating that the principal has not done anything, or that the department has not responded, is simply false.