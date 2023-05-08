A Parkwood mother left Wynberg Magistrate’s Court disappointed after the teen accused of raping her 12-year-old son was allowed to return home while her son has had to leave his home out of fear. The 33-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect her child, spoke out about the alleged attack after doctors at Victoria Hospital confirmed her son had injuries as a result of being sodomised.

She revealed that children were overheard talking about the incident at the council flat in Gerda Court. The grond flat where the alleged incident happened. File photo The 12-year-old boy was rushed to Grassy Park Clinic where police were called. He told cops that he was playing soccer in Gerda Court when he asked the alleged perp for water. He went inside an alleged drug den where the teen locked the door and the boy was raped.

The 13-year-old suspect was arrested, charged and released into the care of his family while the victim’s family took him out of Parkwood for his own safety. The mom said she went to court for the teen’s first appearance but was told she cannot enter. “I was then told I cannot go in because the children are speaking on camera. I saw the boy and his ouma leave court and I asked the prosecutor what was going on and he told me the case was postponed to 5 June and that was that.”

The kwaad ma said at home she was told that the accused is playing in the streets. HURT: Mom with son’s pants. File photo: Leon Knipe “It is so unfair. They did nothing at court to remove this child from the community where his victim lives. “I had to move my son and next week he will start in a new school because he is too scared to be in Parkwood.