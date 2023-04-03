An angry mom wants justice after her child’s neck was sliced with a box-cutter at school by a Grade 3 learner. The eight-year-old boy was standing in a queue waiting to wash his hands when the learner cut him with the blade at Stephen Road Primary in Lotus River.

The incident happened last Monday just before the children were about to eat. “The teacher wasn’t there at the time and the boy went straight to him and that is what makes me believe the whole thing was premeditated,” the Ottery mom told Weekend Argus. “I had to ask other kids because I didn’t want to hear just one side of the story, they told me the perpetrator stabbed him as he was walking past.

ATTACKED: The eight-year-old boy’s neck wound. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “He said he didn’t feel anything, he just stood there as he was bleeding. When I asked him why he didn’t react to the slicing, he said it wasn’t sore. “If the box-cutter was sharper and went any deeper, my son would have died.” The mom adds: “I believe that he is being bullied by the same boy or that there was a fight the previous week which then turned into this violent attack and maybe that is why he was too afraid to report him.”

She says while she believes her son’s attacker needs help, she wants him expelled. “I don’t want my child to die in that school, this boy has proven to be dangerous.” The mom says she won’t be making a police case as the attacker is still young.

WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond: “The school has followed all the reporting procedures in terms of protocol. Further interventions are planned,” she said. In 2006, Dane Darries, 11, was stabbed to death inside a toilet at the school. No one was ever arrested for his murder.