Two Parkwood skollies accused of shooting and killing 11-year-old Nahemia Claasen are set to enter into a plea deal with the State. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court yesterday when Christopher Kemp and Shaun Motaung returned to the dock after more than a year for their trial to begin.

Nahemia was shot just metres from his home in Parker’s Walk on September 7, 2020, amid a gang war between the Mongrels and the Six Bobs gangs. His death sparked an outcry as Grassy Park cops went on the hunt for Kemp, 23, an alleged member of the Mongrels. During the investigation it was revealed that Kemp had been shot a few days earlier by the Six Bobs and returned to Parker’s Walk, along with Motaung, 29, to seek revenge.

Kemp missed his target and instead Nahemia was struck. The boy was rushed to hospital where he was later declared brain dead and the machines switched off. RETURNED TO THE DOCK: Christopher Kemp After Kemp’s arrest, kwaad residents cornered Motaung and handed him over to Grassy Park police.

The duo face several charges including murder, attempted murder, firearm-related charges and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. Last year at a pre-trial hearing, the State prosecutor explained that the defence team had tabled a plea deal asking for a 20-year sentence. This was rejected by the National Prosecuting Authority due to the seriousness of the crime, and who revealed that they had a strong case and would go to trial instead.