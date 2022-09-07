A man accused of killing 11-year-old Jordan Brown from Lavender Hill alongside his father will make his first appearance at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today after being gevang by the anti-gang unit. After the shooting on Friday, cops said the suspect was hiding in Steenberg.

The murder of the Grade 5 pupil from Prince George Primary sent shockwaves through the community after it was revealed that the gunman had been sent to kill Jordan’s gang boss pa, Cheslin Nelson, 42. The laaitie’s oupa Calvin Brown, 51, said that Jordan did not live with Cheslin and was visiting him in Shepherd Way when they were shot. Nelson’s family confirmed he was the leader of the Fast Guns gang in Lavender Hill. During the shooting, another alleged skollie was shot but survived.

Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg says the case was assigned to the anti-gang unit detectives, who worked vinnig to bring the bof of the double murder to book. “On Monday evening the detectives made a breakthrough in the case when they conducted a tracing operation which led them to an address in Cradock Road, Steenberg, where a 22-year-old male was arrested in connection with the murder,” Twigg says. “Once charged, the suspect will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on murder charges.”

According to a Daily Voice source, cops learned that the shooter was known to Nelson and was a member of the same gang. “He is also a Fast Gun and came out of the tronk about three weeks ago. It seems this was an instruction from inside [prison] to kill the gang leader.” Calvin says the family is happy with the arrest and wants justice for klein Jordan.