The body of a young boy has been found dumped in someone’s yard in Old Crossroads. On Friday morning, the gruesome discovery was made by the residents in Sagwityi Crescent.

It was less than a month after a man dumped the body of 15-year-old Aviwe Mkhosi just six houses away. This time, community members found a black sport bag and when they opened it, they found the body of a young boy suspected to be around 9. GRUESOME: Body at the scene Homeowner Clifford Wence, 68, tells the Daily Voice: “I was sleeping around 11am when I heard people making noise and when I went out they told me that there was a body in a bag.

“I was too scared to look into it, but they described it to me. “They said he looked like his limbs were broken so he could fit in the bag and then there was a pillow covering him. He was wearing black rain boots and black track pants.” The shocked man says this is not the first time a body was found in his yard.

“A man was shot in my yard and dumped in a wheelie bin. “All sorts of things happen in my yard, people take advantage because I don’t have fencing around the house.” Nyanga CPF secretary Dumisani Qwebe says they are now looking for the person responsible for the heinous crime.