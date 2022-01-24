A trip to the Mother City turned into a nightmare for a Bangladeshi teen after he was kidnapped from his father’s winkel in Athlone.

Shawan Ahhamed, 15, was saved by a good Samaritan who found him wandering around Khayelitsha on Friday.

Uncle Rony Rahman, 32, says the boy and his mother Sepali arrived in Cape Town a week ago to visit his father Abdul Kadir who owns the Blossom Superette in Silvertown.

“He is not from here and speaks very little English.

“He lives with his mother in Bangladesh and they are supposed to go home in about two weeks,” he says.

Rahman says a group of gunmen stormed the shop just before noon on Thursday.

“It happened between 11.30am and 12pm and he was inside the shop with some of the staff.

“A group of about five black and coloured guys came in.

“They took money from the till and cigarettes but before they left they asked who is the owner’s son and that is when they took him and stole his father’s blue Nissan Tiida.”

FOUND: Shawan Ahhamed, 17

Rahman says as the family made desperate pleas for help, they got a skrik on Friday night when Shawan arrived at the shop with an unknown man.

“They dropped him in Khayelitsha after the robbery.

“He found someone who speaks Bengali and he told the person he should be in Rylands.

“He could direct him and he arrived safely and unharmed.”

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the teen had been reunited with his parents and no arrests have been made yet.

Earlier this month, four men were busted for kidnapping a Bangladeshi business owner in Kalksteenfontein.

His family paid a R100 000 ransom to secure his safe return.

