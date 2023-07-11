A nine-year-old laaitie from Manenberg is fighting for his life after being struck in the head by a bullet during a gang shooting on Sunday afternoon. Panic spread in Towerkop Road as blood flowed from the head of Tiano Anthony, who had been hit while playing outside his home.

Residents say the child is the latest victim of the Fancy Boys gang, who are allegedly behind ongoing shootings in the Cape Flats community. Aunt Michelle Malgas said the Grade 3 learner from Easter Peak Primary School collapsed on the pavement. AFTERNOON TO FORGET: Family at the bloody crime scene. Picture: Mahira Duval “Tiano was playing just outside the house when the shots went off,” she explains.

“They told us that the shooter came down the street and went to the shop and as he came back, he just started shooting at children in the street and that is how he was hit. “The bullet went through in the front and came out at the back. “Everyone came out and we decided to take him away to the hospital ourselves because we knew the ambulance would take too long,” Michelle adds.

Videos taken at the scene show mense screaming frantically for help as the bleeding child is carried into a white car and taken from the scene. NIGHTMARE: Panicked people surround klein Tiano in Towerkop Road Police spokesperson Ian Bennett has confirmed the shooting, and no arrests have been made yet. “At 12.30pm, a nine-year-old boy who was playing in Towerkop Road was struck in the head as he played in front of his house, when unknown assailants fired shots in the road,” he said.

“The boy is receiving emergency medical treatment at Red Cross [War Memorial] Children’s Hospital.” Michelle explained that klein Tiano underwent emergency surgery on Sunday night to repair the damage but things are still touch and go. INVESTIGATE: Law enforcement at the Manenberg scene. Picture: Leon Knipe “He made it through the surgery but is still in a critical condition and we don’t know what the outcome will be or what condition he will be in,” the worried auntie adds.