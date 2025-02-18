A 16-YEAR-OLD laaitie has lost his eye in a violent clash between Law Enforcement officers and Factreton residents over the weekend. Ward councillor Cheslyn Steenberg says the incident at the 18th Avenue informal settlement led to the arrests of former UWC Professor Brian Williams, among others, as various individuals were injured.

It is understood that residents and officers botsed over “illegal” structures on the privately-owned vacant lot. Residents protested as officers wanted to “break down” their homes, sparking the violence. Steenberg explains: “Information at my disposal says that the reasons for the protest is that the City of Cape Town Anti Land Invasion and Law Enforcement entered the settlement firing at residents indiscriminately to break down what the City termed as ‘illegal structures’.

“This action, the City says, is based on a court order obtained by the land owner, namely the Ndabeni Trust. “I wish to categorically condemn the heavy- handedness of the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement and encourage those shot to open cases against [them]. “If an order was granted then such an order must be implemented by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and not the City’s Law Enforcement.”

Steenberg says the Law Enforcement officers’ actions were “totally uncalled for”, adding: “Several innocent bystanders were injured, a 16-year-old boy is currently undergoing an operation after Law Enforcement shot him in his face – he lost his eye as a result. “We, the people must jointly pave a way forward. I challenge the Ndabeni Trust and the City of Cape Town to come to the table.” The mother of the injured teen, Taygan Swartz, said he was nowhere near the protest but was struck as a rubber bullet was fired into the crowds.

The angry mother says: “He was walking in Ventura Road when he was struck. “I was not there but he was rushed to the day hospital and I went there. He was taken to Somerset Hospital but we were told they could not save the eye and he was then moved to Groote Schuur where they removed his left eye.” Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason says on Friday at about 9.20am officers assisted in the removal of illegal structures by the Anti-Land Invasion Unit as per court order. SAPS’ Public Order Policing Unit was also present.

Dyason says: “Upon arrival angry community members started to fire at officers with live rounds [and threw] stones... officers discharged rubber rounds to ward off the attack and to protect themselves. “Officers made three arrests for public violence and interfering with police duties.” The incident will be investigated as soon as a formal complaint is received.According to court documents, Williams appeared alongside Enrique Pipers, Abdul Malik Losper and Nathan September and were released on R300 bail.