A Khayelitsha mom is furious after her son was stabbed with scissors by a Grade 3 learner. The seven-year-old boy says the incident took place after school last Thursday.

The Noxolo Xauka Public School learner is now refusing to go to school. His mom says she went to the school on the day of the incident but she still has not spoken to the principal. “I went (again yesterday) and they said my child must go to his Grade 2 class and that he will give me the report when he gets home,” she says.

“I asked them what can a seven-year-old tell me.” The angry mom says luckily her son didn’t incur any injuries during the stabbing. “I think that is maybe the reason they are not taking this seriously,” she adds.

QUIET: Noxolo Xauka Public School “They want to see someone die in that school then start acting. Even though he was not injured, the scissors managed to rip off all the buttons of my son’s shirt.” The woman says she wants the department to intervene because things might get worse. “I want them to know about this and take action, the school has a bully and he is stabbing other children.