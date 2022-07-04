A Manenberg boytjie is so passionate about helping people that he is even sharing his hair. Mom Noorieyah Ely said her son, Abdud-Dayyaan, has been a victim of bullying since he started school but that has not stopped the 12-year-old from trying to help those in need.

“Since he started school, Abdud-Dayyaan has been a victim of bullying because he was the smallest in his class. The children used to take his food so much that he had to take two lunch boxes to school every day. DONATE: The 12-year-old’s long hair “As a result of the bullying, I had to move him to a different school and arrange counselling sessions at the Red Cross Hospital which started about two years ago. “There, he met other children suffering from cancer or burn victims who never had any hair and said to me that he would grow his hair for them.”

Since the 12-year-old decided to grow out his hair, he has made four donations to the hospital. “Even though he now gets teased about his long hair, he just does not care because he wants to do it for the children without hair,” says the proud mom. Noorieyah says she wants to make her own wigs from her son’s hair but is looking for a hair designer to help her.