Police are investigating after a child found a pakkie tik inside the popcorn he had bought from a vendor at his school’s fence. The Grade 5 learner from Vergenoegd Primary School in Roosendal, Delft found the drugs inside his packet of popcorn on Friday.

The boy bought two packets of cheese popcorn from the vendor and alerted his teacher of the tik found inside his second packet of popcorn. The Western Cape Education Department says the school management immediately called the police and reported the matter to the WCED. MATTER REPORTED: Vergenoegd Primary Bronagh Hammond, WCED Director of Communication says: “The learner bought a packet of popcorn from someone at the fence of the school and found a packet containing a suspicious substance inside.

“The package is believed to have contained an illegal substance known as tik. “SAPS were at the scene and have removed the package from the school and are conducting an investigation.” Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirms Delft SAPS attended to the complaint.

“According to reports a learner bought the packet at a spaza shop in close proximity to the school. SAPS members searched the spaza shop but didn’t find any drugs,” he says. Hammond urged parents to educate their children about drugs and how to report it. “While the WCED discourages schools from allowing outside vendors to sell through school fences, for safety reasons, the reality is that in many communities these vendors are present around schools which acts as an income generator for the local community, and even for some of the parents and families of learners themselves.