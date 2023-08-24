A Lentegeur mother says her son nearly lost his eye at school, and claims they are refusing to pay for his medical bills. Shihaam Elly said her 14-year-old boy was badly assaulted by another pupil during a school assembly in February.

“According to him, it happened so quickly, someone choked him from behind, turned him around and head-butted him in the face,” Shihaam explained. Shihaam Elly said her 14-year-old boy was badly assaulted by another pupil. Picture supplied “The principal refused to pay and insisted that I go to the District Hospital, so I went to Melomed and called him from there. “The GP [doctor] was R300 and two days later the X-ray was R760.”

She said the school paid for this but her son’s injured eye went from bad to worse. “The optometrist gave me a letter for the district hospital and I went there on two occasions but had no success in being helped,” Shihaam added. “The optometrist then gave me a referral letter for an ophthalmologist as my son needs to see a specialist. Sometimes the headaches get so bad like a migraine, he would vomit.”

Her son requires a CT scan but the ma said the school has refused to carry the cost. “I mentioned this to both the principal and deputy on 24 July and was told they are having a meeting on 15 August. [On Tuesday] I received a letter saying they can’t assist.” Millicent Merton, spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department, confirmed that the learner was injured at school.