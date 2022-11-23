A family outing ended in tragedy after a skurk shot and killed a six-year-old boy. Cheslin April, a Grade R pupil from Strand, is the son of Lwandle police’s crime prevention commander, Warrant Officer Charles April.

The little boy was struck in the head on Saturday afternoon in Broadlands Park, Strand. April, 44, who was off duty at the time, says he and his wife Audrey, 42, took their four children out for the day and returned home at about 1pm. “When we returned, we saw a big crowd in the road to our home and we reversed,” he explains.

DISTRAUGHT: Cop Charles April. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “We then drove into Sercor Drive and people started screaming for us to turn around and mentioned that there were people who were shooting the whole day there. “When I reversed I suddenly heard a loud bang.” The distraught father says that he thought someone had thrown a brick against the windscreen.

“I then heard my wife say Cheslin had been shot. I took off my shirt so they could cover the wound to stop the blood. “We stopped an ambulance which was passing by, and my wife went with the paramedics as I drove behind them,” Charles explains. BULLET RIDDEN: Young Cheslin April was shot through the windscreen. Pictute: Mandilakhe Tshwete A devastated Audrey says she tried to reassure her son that he would be fine.

“I kept telling him: ‘Chessie my baby, mommy is here. Please hold on for mommy.’ He looked like he wanted to say something but the blood came out of his mouth,” the hartseer mom recalls. “The bullet entered on one side and then got stuck in his temple and when we closed the holes with the shirt, the blood came out of the mouth.” Her heart broke when a doctor came to tell her that her son did not make it: “Before he was taken for a CT scan, the doctor said he was brain dead but wanted to see his brain activity. He then came back and told me that he didn’t make it.”

DEVASTATED: Mom Audrey April. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Charles says he saw the shooter and told law enforcement officers, who went to arrest him. Spokesperson FC van Wyk says police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. “According to reports, the victim was hit by a stray bullet while driving with his family when rival gangs were shooting at each other,” he says.