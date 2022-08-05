Police are investigating the murder of a four-year-old boy who was stabbed to death by his five-year-old neighbour while they were playing on Wednesday night. The victim’s Bloekombos family are reeling in shock after they found the little boy bleeding from his neck.

It is not known what object was used to stab the child. The boy’s grandmother Ntomboxolo Maya, 48, explains: “The kids were playing in the circle in Simanga Street when the incident happened (Wednesday) night. “They were playing when the five-year-old boy chased the four-year-old Enzokuhle.

Grandmother Ntomoxolo Maya 48 in shock after her grandson, 5, was stabbed to death. Picture: Solly Lottering “We heard a child crying outside our house and found that my grandson was bleeding a lot. “When we got outside, we saw he was stabbed in his neck. There was a lot of blood from the stab wound. “A tavern owner came to our rescue to rush our child to Kraaifontein Day Hospital. He died before we reached the hospital.

The gogo adds: “Kraaifontein Police responded to the incident quickly. TRAGEDY: Incident in Bloekombos. Picture: Solly Lottering “The accused boy’s mother was under the influence of alcohol when this happened. “My daughter is not working and lives only on a SASSA grant.

“It will be of great help if people could help this mum to bury her small boy.” The victim’s 23-year-old mother, Nomahlubi Yengwana, who has one other child, says she is unable to bury her little boy. “I don’t work, how will I bury my child? I can’t believe he died this way.”