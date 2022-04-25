A four-year-old Mitchells Plain boy is recovering at Groote Schuur Hospital after he was shot in the stomach during a drive-by shooting on Saturday morning.

A 42-year-old man, David Laven, was shot and killed in the same incident.

The little boy’s 30-year-old mother was also injured in the shooting in Langeberg Avenue in Tafelsig just after 11am.

According to residents, a grey Hyundai SUV drove down the road before men opened fire on the three people who were walking to a nearby fruit stall.

“They went to buy naartjies at the stalltjie when this car drove past and just started shooting at the people nearby.

“Nobody knows why they shot or who it was but they hit the child in the stomach, his mother was shot in the arm and Mannetjie (David’s nickname) was shot a few times and died,” said a female relative of the child.

The family went to visit the child at the hospital on Sunday afternoon and the woman said he is making a full recovery while his mother was unavailable to comment.

“When he was shot, he did not cry but it did look bad and I think he did not react properly because of shock.”

A family member of David said she did not know why he was in the area but stressed that he was not a skollie and was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“He walks with crutches and does odd jobs for people here in the area and everybody knows him as Mannetjie because he was the guy they would call when some work needs to be done at their houses.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said Anti-Gang Unit detectives are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting: “According to reports, a grey Hyundai SUV with male occupants opened fire and fled the scene.”

