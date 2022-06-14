A Grade 11 teenager has been stabbed to death over an entjie, allegedly by his neighbour. Imtiaaz Solomon, 17, was walking with his brothers in Falcon Road, Heideveld, when the suspect asked for a cigarette around 8.30pm on Saturday.

A fight broke out and minutes later the Cathkin High School learner collapsed from a wound to his chest. A 27-year-old man has been arrested for the murder. His heartbroken mom Kashiefa Abrahams, 43, says: “His brothers told me that the suspect asked him for a cigarette and Imtiaaz told him to come fetch it.

HEARTBROKEN: Kashiefa. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “The suspect took too long and my son said to him that he had to go, then my neighbour shouted “Jou ma se p***.” The mom tells the Daily Voice that Imtiaaz replied in the same manner. “He swore at him as the suspect did, and then the suspect went to him and then stabbed him,” she says.

“My son was stabbed in the chest, he tried to run but then he fell,” Kashiefa explains. “When I came out of the house, he was on the ground and we arranged transport and went to the hospital.” The grief-stricken mom says her son tried to calm her down while he was in hospital.

“He told us not to cry, he is good and will come home. “I left the hospital while the doctor was busy with him. I was at home to get him food and toiletries. “And then when I went back, the doctor told me that he was gone.”

SCENE: Argument in Falcon Road, Heideveld. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete The suspect reportedly ran away to the Vlei in Athlone after the incident. “On Sunday during the janaazah, I was informed that his family members went to fetch him and handed him over to the police. “I don’t want to see him again. He didn’t only take my child but my friend.

“Imtiaaz was everything to me. I wasn’t even aware that my child was at the shop that night.” Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala confirms the arrest. “This office confirms that Manenberg SAPS are investigating a case of murder after a 17-year-victim sustained stab wounds to his chest during an altercation with his neighbour on Saturday. He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.