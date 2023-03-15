A 16-year-old laaitie from Parkwood made his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court after he was gevang hiding a stolen firearm under his bed. The teen was busted by the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit on Sunday as they clamped down on various members of the Six Bobs gang.

Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing said the teen was caught with two gang members during the raid where cops found large amounts of drugs and ammunition. SEIZED: The firearm. “The AGU conducted searches at various properties based on tip-offs about ammunition and drugs. At the first property in Moosa Walk, the 23-year-old suspect was so bang he led officers to a hole in the bathroom where he stashed 20 rounds of ammunition and a cupboard where he had 70 mandrax pille.” Laing said cops then went to another huis where they arrested a 36-year-old skollie with a Beretta and 50 rounds of ammunition.

“When they arrived at the teen’s home they found him asleep in his bed after 3am. “As they searched they found the firearm and five live rounds hidden under the bed,” Laing added. “At the station it was established that the firearm was reported stolen at Cape Town Central police station in January.